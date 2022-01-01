Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
12
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 51 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 6-years and 5-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 42.7 GB/s (125%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 81% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 930 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
965
Core i3 12100F +69%
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
Core i3 12100F +247%
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2240
Core i3 12100F +59%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4215
Core i3 12100F +247%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Core i3 12100F +80%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2046
Core i3 12100F +218%
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-6100
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
