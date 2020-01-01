Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 4170
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 4170. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
12
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
31
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Core i3 4170 – 51 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +7%
2280
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +15%
4205
3649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +8%
937
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +14%
2106
1843
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|117 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Haswell
|Model number
|i3-6100
|i3-4170
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1150
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 4400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|54 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Core i3 4170 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
