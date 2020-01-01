Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 6100 or Core i3 4170: what's better?

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 4170. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4170 and 6100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
  • Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Core i3 4170 – 51 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +7%
2280
Core i3 4170
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +15%
4205
Core i3 4170
3649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +14%
2106
Core i3 4170
1843

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 6100 and i3 4170

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2015 March 30, 2015
Launch price 117 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Haswell
Model number i3-6100 i3-4170
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1150
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 4400

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 22 nm
TDP 51 W 54 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 6100 official page Intel Core i3 4170 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

