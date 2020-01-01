Intel Core i3 6100 vs i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 6100 (desktop) against the 2 GHz i3 5005U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 8 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 5005U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +93%
2280
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +103%
4205
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 6100 +94%
937
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 6100 +100%
2106
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2015
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-6100
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
