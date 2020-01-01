Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1327
Ryzen 3 1200 +46%
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2548
Ryzen 3 1200 +148%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
Ryzen 3 1200 +59%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1301
Ryzen 3 1200 +120%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1