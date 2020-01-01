Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1284
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1327
Ryzen 3 2200G +52%
2013
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2548
Ryzen 3 2200G +163%
6699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
Ryzen 3 2200G +54%
872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1301
Ryzen 3 2200G +124%
2913
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|281 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
