Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1346
Ryzen 3 3200U +42%
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2603
Ryzen 3 3200U +57%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Ryzen 3 3200U +29%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1343
Ryzen 3 3200U +15%
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (10.5%)
17 (89.5%)
Total votes: 19
Сompetitors
- Core i3 7020U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i3 7020U or Core i5 1035G4
- Core i3 7020U or Ryzen 5 2500U
- Core i3 7020U or Core i3 8145U
- Core i3 7020U or Core i3 8130U
- Ryzen 3 3200U or Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 3 3200U or Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 3 4300U
- Ryzen 3 3200U or Core i3 10110U