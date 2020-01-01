Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 670 vs 554 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1354
Ryzen 3 3250U +44%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
2574
Ryzen 3 3250U +67%
4309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1285
Ryzen 3 3250U +12%
1440

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2018 January 6, 2020
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i3-7020U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 7020U?
