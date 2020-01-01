Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 670 vs 554 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1354
Ryzen 3 3250U +44%
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2574
Ryzen 3 3250U +67%
4309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
Ryzen 3 3250U +21%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1285
Ryzen 3 3250U +12%
1440
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
