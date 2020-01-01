Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

Intel Core i3 7020U
Intel Core i3 7020U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 7020U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 34.17 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 985 vs 554 points
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1354
Ryzen 3 4300U +76%
2386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
2574
Ryzen 3 4300U +213%
8046
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1285
Ryzen 3 4300U +118%
2805

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2018 January 6, 2020
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-7020U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 8250U or Core i3 7020U
2. Core i5 1035G1 or Core i3 7020U
3. Ryzen 5 2500U or Core i3 7020U
4. Core i3 8145U or Core i3 7020U
5. Core i3 8130U or Core i3 7020U
6. Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 3 4300U
7. Ryzen 5 3550H or Ryzen 3 4300U
8. Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 3 4300U
9. Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 3 4300U
10. Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 3 4300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 7020U?
EnglishРусский