Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 34.17 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 985 vs 554 points
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1354
Ryzen 3 4300U +76%
2386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2574
Ryzen 3 4300U +213%
8046
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
557
Ryzen 3 4300U +77%
988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1285
Ryzen 3 4300U +118%
2805
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
