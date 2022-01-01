Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1368 vs 578 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1336
Ryzen 5 5600U +121%
2953
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2562
Ryzen 5 5600U +503%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
578
Ryzen 5 5600U +139%
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1345
Ryzen 5 5600U +324%
5708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
