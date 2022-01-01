Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i3 7020U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i3 7020U
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1368 vs 578 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1336
Ryzen 5 5600U +121%
2953
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
2562
Ryzen 5 5600U +503%
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U
578
Ryzen 5 5600U +139%
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1345
Ryzen 5 5600U +324%
5708
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Cezanne
Model number i3-7020U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 7020U
0.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 7020U and Core i3 1115G4
2. Core i3 7020U and Core i3 1110G4
3. Ryzen 5 5600U and Core i5 1135G7
4. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 5 5600H
5. Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 7 5700U
6. Ryzen 5 5600U and Apple M1
7. Ryzen 5 5600U and Core i7 1195G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i3 7020U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский