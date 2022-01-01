Intel Core i3 7020U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 578 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1265
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1336
Ryzen 7 5700U +97%
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2562
Ryzen 7 5700U +535%
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
578
Ryzen 7 5700U +105%
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1345
Ryzen 7 5700U +364%
6243
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
