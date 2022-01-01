Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 578 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1336
Ryzen 7 5700U +97%
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
2562
Ryzen 7 5700U +535%
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U
578
Ryzen 7 5700U +105%
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U
1345
Ryzen 7 5700U +364%
6243
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Lucienne
Model number i3-7020U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 7020U
0.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

