We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 3867U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3867U and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron 3867U
  • Newer - released 9 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +21%
1346
Celeron 3867U
1111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +76%
2603
Celeron 3867U
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron 3867U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2018 January 1, 2019
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i3-7020U 3867U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Multiplier 23x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page Intel Celeron 3867U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

