Intel Core i3 7020U vs Celeron 4205U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +32%
1346
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +105%
2603
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +28%
568
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +57%
1343
856
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 1, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|4205U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Celeron 4205U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
