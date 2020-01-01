Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Celeron 4205U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 4205U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4205U and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 4205U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +32%
1346
Celeron 4205U
1023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +105%
2603
Celeron 4205U
1268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron 4205U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2018 January 1, 2019
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i3-7020U 4205U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.8 GHz
Multiplier 23x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page Intel Celeron 4205U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 4205U or Core i3 7020U?
