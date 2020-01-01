Intel Core i3 7020U vs Celeron N3060
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.6 GHz Celeron N3060. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years and 3 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3060
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +111%
1346
638
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +284%
2603
677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +194%
568
193
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +269%
1343
364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Braswell
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|N3060
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 400
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Celeron N3060 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|4
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
