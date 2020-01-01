Intel Core i3 7020U vs Celeron N3350
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N3350. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N3350
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
105
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
169
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +67%
1346
808
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +129%
2603
1135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +109%
568
272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +196%
1343
454
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|N3350
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Celeron N3350 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
