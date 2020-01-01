Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Celeron N4000: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +26%
1346
Celeron N4000
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +76%
2603
Celeron N4000
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2018 December 11, 2017
Launch price 281 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Gemini Lake
Model number i3-7020U N4000
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 23x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Core i3 7020U?
