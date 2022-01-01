Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7020U or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7020U vs Celeron N4500

Intel Core i3 7020U
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Core i3 7020U
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 7020U
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +35%
2557
Celeron N4500
1900
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +25%
1329
Celeron N4500
1066
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2018 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Jasper Lake
Model number i3-7020U N4500
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 7020U
0.4 TFLOPS
Celeron N4500
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

