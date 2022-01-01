Intel Core i3 7020U vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
702
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +3%
1320
1276
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +35%
2557
1900
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
576
578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +25%
1329
1066
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
