Intel Core i3 7020U vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Core i3 7020U Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and 7020U Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later

Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 7020U – 6 vs 15 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7020U and Celeron N4500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 1, 2018 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake Jasper Lake Model number i3-7020U N4500 Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.1 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 11x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 16 TGP 15 W 6 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i3 7020U 0.4 TFLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 7020U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 8 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -