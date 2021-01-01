Intel Core i3 7020U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 545 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1347
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2641
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
552
Core i3 1110G4 +140%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1277
Core i3 1110G4 +76%
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
