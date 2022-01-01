Intel Core i3 7020U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.4 TFLOPS
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1222 vs 587 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +104%
2709
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2562
Core i3 1115G4 +148%
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
585
Core i3 1115G4 +107%
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +84%
2436
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
