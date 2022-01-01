Intel Core i3 7020U vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1163 vs 578 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1336
Core i3 1125G4 +89%
2528
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2562
Core i3 1125G4 +289%
9970
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
578
Core i3 1125G4 +103%
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1345
Core i3 1125G4 +187%
3861
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
