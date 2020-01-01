Intel Core i3 7020U vs i3 6006U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U against the 2 GHz i3 6006U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +14%
1346
1180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +14%
2603
2288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7020U +19%
568
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7020U +18%
1343
1139
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|November 1, 2016
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
