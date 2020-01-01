Intel Core i3 7020U vs i3 6100
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i3 7020U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1346
Core i3 6100 +69%
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2603
Core i3 6100 +62%
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Core i3 6100 +65%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1343
Core i3 6100 +57%
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2018
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|281 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-7020U
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
