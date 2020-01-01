Intel Core i3 7100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
11
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Around 3.98 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1028
Ryzen 3 1200 +17%
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +20%
2366
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4302
Ryzen 3 1200 +48%
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +10%
993
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
Ryzen 3 1200 +37%
2887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-7100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
