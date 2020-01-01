Intel Core i3 7100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
187
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +85%
1007
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +39%
2285
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +19%
4281
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +66%
962
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +70%
2106
1240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 8, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-7100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
