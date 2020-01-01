Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100 or Ryzen 3 2200U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 7100
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200U and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +85%
1007
Ryzen 3 2200U
543
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +39%
2285
Ryzen 3 2200U
1644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +19%
4281
Ryzen 3 2200U
3596
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +70%
2106
Ryzen 3 2200U
1240

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 January 8, 2018
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number i3-7100 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Core i3 7100?
EnglishРусский