We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 51 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 7.95 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
1028
Ryzen 3 3200G +42%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +5%
2366
Ryzen 3 3200G
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
4302
Ryzen 3 3200G +69%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
2106
Ryzen 3 3200G +39%
2933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2017 September 30, 2019
Launch price 117 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i3-7100 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 51 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

