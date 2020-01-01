Intel Core i3 7100 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 6% less energy than the Celeron G4900 – 51 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1028
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +24%
2366
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +78%
4302
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +26%
993
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +48%
2106
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
