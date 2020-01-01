Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100 or Celeron N4000: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7100 vs Celeron N4000

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 6 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 11 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +117%
2285
Celeron N4000
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +196%
4281
Celeron N4000
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +135%
962
Celeron N4000
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +184%
2106
Celeron N4000
741

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 December 11, 2017
Launch price 117 USD 107 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Gemini Lake
Model number i3-7100 N4000
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 39x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

