Intel Core i3 7100 vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 6 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1007
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +117%
2285
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +196%
4281
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +135%
962
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +184%
2106
741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100
|N4000
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|39x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
