Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
11
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +8%
1007
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2285
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4281
Core i3 1005G1 +23%
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +2%
962
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +10%
2106
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|39x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
