Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
12
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
- More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 963 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2375
Core i3 10100 +14%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4392
Core i3 10100 +110%
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
977
Core i3 10100 +14%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2139
Core i3 10100 +105%
4390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-7100
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
