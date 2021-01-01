Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 10100

Intel Core i3 7100
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
  • More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 963 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100
2375
Core i3 10100 +14%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
4392
Core i3 10100 +110%
9207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100
977
Core i3 10100 +14%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
2139
Core i3 10100 +105%
4390

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i3-7100 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 7100 +16%
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

