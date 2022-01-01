Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100 or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 12100

Intel Core i3 7100
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 51 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 980 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100
2348
Core i3 12100 +52%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
4348
Core i3 12100 +238%
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100
980
Core i3 12100 +69%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100
2168
Core i3 12100 +195%
6391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Kaby Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i3-7100 i3-12100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 51 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 7100
0.44 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i3 7100?
