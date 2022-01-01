Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Core i3 12100F – 51 vs 58 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 41.04 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 980 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2348
Core i3 12100F +51%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4348
Core i3 12100F +236%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
980
Core i3 12100F +72%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2168
Core i3 12100F +200%
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-7100
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
