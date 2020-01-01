Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 6100
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
11
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
н/д
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +10%
1028
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +4%
2366
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +2%
4302
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +6%
993
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2106
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|117 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-7100
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
