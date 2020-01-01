Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100 or Core i3 6100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 6100

Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 7100
VS
Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 6100

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6100 and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +10%
1028
Core i3 6100
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +4%
2366
Core i3 6100
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +2%
4302
Core i3 6100
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and i3 6100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 September 1, 2015
Launch price 117 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Skylake
Model number i3-7100 i3-6100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 39x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6100 or i3 7100?
