Intel Core i3 7100 vs i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1007
н/д
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +72%
2285
1327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +68%
4281
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +70%
962
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +62%
2106
1301
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|39x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|51 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|35.76 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
