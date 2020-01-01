Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100 or Core i3 7020U: what's better?

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i3 7100 (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7020U and 7100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-400 RAM
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100 +72%
2285
Core i3 7020U
1327
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +68%
4281
Core i3 7020U
2548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100 +62%
2106
Core i3 7020U
1301

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100 and i3 7020U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2017 April 1, 2018
Launch price 117 USD 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-7100 i3-7020U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 39x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 51 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100 official page Intel Core i3 7020U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7020U or i3 7100?
