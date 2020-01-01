Intel Core i3 7100T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100T with 2-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 29 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer - released 2 years and 6 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2049
Ryzen 5 3600X +31%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3840
Ryzen 5 3600X +379%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Ryzen 5 3600X +43%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1969
Ryzen 5 3600X +257%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-7100T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 7100T
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Intel Core i3 7100T
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 7100T
- Intel Core i3 8100T and i3 7100T
- Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X