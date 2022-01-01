Intel Core i3 7100T vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100T with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i3 12100 – 35 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Newer - released 5-years and 1-month later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 867 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 8° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2007
Core i3 12100 +78%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3802
Core i3 12100 +286%
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
872
Core i3 12100 +90%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1934
Core i3 12100 +230%
6391
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2017
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i3-7100T
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
