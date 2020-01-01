Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100U or Ryzen 3 3200G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200G and 7100U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U
455
Ryzen 3 3200G +220%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U
1403
Ryzen 3 3200G +61%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U
2729
Ryzen 3 3200G +166%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U
1372
Ryzen 3 3200G +114%
2933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 30, 2016 September 30, 2019
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i3-7100U -
Socket BGA-1356 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

