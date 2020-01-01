Intel Core i3 7100U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 9.61 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Ryzen 3 3200G +89%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Ryzen 3 3200G +220%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1403
Ryzen 3 3200G +61%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2729
Ryzen 3 3200G +166%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Ryzen 3 3200G +53%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Ryzen 3 3200G +114%
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
