Intel Core i3 7100U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Ryzen 5 2500U +71%
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Ryzen 5 2500U +187%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1403
Ryzen 5 2500U +34%
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2729
Ryzen 5 2500U +146%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Ryzen 5 2500U +29%
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Ryzen 5 2500U +103%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
