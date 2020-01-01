Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 7100U or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 7100U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

Intel Core i3 7100U
Intel Core i3 7100U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 7100U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 1.66 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U
455
Ryzen 5 3500U +229%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U
1403
Ryzen 5 3500U +44%
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U
2729
Ryzen 5 3500U +164%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U
1372
Ryzen 5 3500U +99%
2727

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100U and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 30, 2016 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen+
Model number i3-7100U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 7100U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i3 7100U?
