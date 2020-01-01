Intel Core i3 7100U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 34.17 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
206
Ryzen 5 4500U +116%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
443
Ryzen 5 4500U +342%
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1379
Ryzen 5 4500U +79%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2714
Ryzen 5 4500U +310%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
598
Ryzen 5 4500U +76%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1353
Ryzen 5 4500U +219%
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
