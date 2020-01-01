Intel Core i3 7100U vs i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 3 years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.56 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Core i3 10110U +93%
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Core i3 10110U +68%
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1403
Core i3 10110U +69%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2729
Core i3 10110U +49%
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
611
Core i3 10110U +45%
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1372
Core i3 10110U +29%
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
