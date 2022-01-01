Intel Core i3 7100U vs i3 1115G4 VS Intel Core i3 7100U Intel Core i3 1115G4 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 7100U Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4 Newer - released 4-years later

Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 615 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 7100U and i3 1115G4

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 30, 2016 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Kaby Lake Tiger Lake UP3 Model number i3-7100U i3-1115G4 Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU HD Graphics 620 Iris Xe Graphics G4 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 24x 17-30x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 3MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 12-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 12 Execution Units 24 48 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i3 7100U 0.4 TFLOPS Core i3 1115G4 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 7100U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -