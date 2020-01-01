Intel Core i3 7100U vs i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +18%
1403
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +32%
2729
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +27%
611
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +30%
1372
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
