Intel Core i3 7100U vs i3 5010U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U against the 2.1 GHz i3 5010U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2133 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Around 8.5 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +5%
206
196
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
443
Core i3 5010U +10%
486
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +10%
1379
1256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +28%
2714
2128
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +29%
598
462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +45%
1353
931
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|i3-5010U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|Intel Core i3 5010U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
