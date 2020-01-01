Intel Core i3 7100U vs i3 6006U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U against the 2 GHz i3 6006U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +18%
1379
1164
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +20%
2714
2255
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +26%
598
473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +22%
1353
1113
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|November 1, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
