Intel Core i3 7100U vs i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i3 7100U against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7020U
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +4%
1403
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +5%
2729
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 7100U +8%
611
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 7100U +2%
1372
1343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-7100U
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|3MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
