Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +10%
369
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +22%
1464
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +15%
2273
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6174
Ryzen 3 1200 +3%
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +12%
1010
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +17%
3379
2887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
