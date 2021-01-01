Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1296 vs 905 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Ryzen 3 3300X +39%
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1469
Ryzen 3 3300X +68%
2467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2285
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
2715
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6131
Ryzen 3 3300X +108%
12755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Ryzen 3 3300X +42%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3115
Ryzen 3 3300X +71%
5334
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1