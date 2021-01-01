Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i3 8100
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Intel Core i3 8100
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 8100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1296 vs 905 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
1469
Ryzen 3 3300X +68%
2467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
2285
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
2715
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
6131
Ryzen 3 3300X +108%
12755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
920
Ryzen 3 3300X +42%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3115
Ryzen 3 3300X +71%
5334

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 April 21, 2020
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8100 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i3 8100?
