Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +5%
364
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Ryzen 5 1600 +79%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +8%
2227
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6126
Ryzen 5 1600 +100%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +4%
985
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3254
Ryzen 5 1600 +59%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
