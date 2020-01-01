Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Ryzen 5 2600 +2%
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Ryzen 5 2600 +88%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
Ryzen 5 2600 +1%
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6174
Ryzen 5 2600 +116%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +1%
1010
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3379
Ryzen 5 2600 +64%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
