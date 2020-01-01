Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Ryzen 5 3600 +30%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Ryzen 5 3600 +145%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
Ryzen 5 3600 +15%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6174
Ryzen 5 3600 +190%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Ryzen 5 3600 +27%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3379
Ryzen 5 3600 +118%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200G and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 9100F and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 9100 and Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and AMD Ryzen 5 3600