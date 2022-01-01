Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 949 points
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
945
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +34%
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3612
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +158%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2262
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +19%
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6210
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +166%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
954
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +26%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3343
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +97%
6570
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1