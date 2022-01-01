Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i3 8100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i3 8100
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 8100
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 949 points
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
6210
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +166%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8100 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 8100
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 1005G1 or Core i3 8100
2. Core i3 12100F or Core i3 8100
3. Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
4. Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
5. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
6. Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
7. Core i5 10400F or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i3 8100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский